Ludhiana east MLA Grewal meets CM, seeks quick resolution to waste accumulation, garbage fires

With waste accumulation and garbage fires at the Tajpur Road dump in the eye of the storm, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola took up the issue with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Saturday, and sought quick resolution.

“Residents living in the vicinity of the municipal corporation’s main garbage dumping site on Tajpur Road have been facing a number of respiratory issues due to toxic fumes rising from the smouldering waste.The frequent fires are also polluting the environment,” the MLA told the CM.

Several other issues such as cleaning the polluted Buddha Nullah pollution, drug menace, staff shortage at police stations, and the difficulty in getting non-objection certificates for Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority plots were also brought to the CM’s notice.

“These issues have been plaguing residents for a long time and traditional parties have failed to resolve them.The MC has floated tenders to hire a contractor to deal with the accumulated waste in a phased manner. The authorities will be directed to expedite the projects,”said Grewal, adding that the CM had said that the issues will be resolved as soon as possible.

NGT issues notice to chief secretary

Taking suo motu cognizance of the shanty fire accident near the main garbage dump that claimed the lives of seven family members, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Punjab chief secretary, to explain the reason for continued failure to deal with the accumulated legacy waste at the dump site and why accountability of the state be not fixed in the incident.

In the order dated April 21, the green tribunal has directed the monitoring committee of the NGT in the state to furnish a factual report within 15 days regarding the cause of the deaths, persons responsible and remedial action that needs to be taken.