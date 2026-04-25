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Ludhiana: Ex-staff among 3 held for 17L robbery from collection agent

According to investigators, the trio intercepted collection agent Hardeep Singh on April 17 around 10 pm, assaulted him and fled with the cash

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 17 lakh robbery involving a liquor company in Vishal Nagar area on Pakhowal Road has been traced to an inside job, with a former employee accused of orchestrating the crime using prior knowledge of the firm’s cash movement, police said on Friday.

The arrested accused in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The police have arrested three persons in connection with case and recovered nearly 11 lakh from their possession.

According to police, the prime accused, Gurdeep Singh, alias Bobby, 21, worked at the liquor vend as a salesman. He had quit the company nearly five months ago but was familiar with its daily cash collection schedule.

Police said he planned the robbery with his associates, Harmanpreet Singh, alias Honey, 24, and Dheeraj Kumar, alias Changla, 24.

According to investigators, the trio intercepted collection agent Hardeep Singh on April 17 around 10 pm, assaulted him and fled with the cash.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the crime was pre-planned and based on insider inputs. “The accused was aware of the timing and movement of cash and used that information to execute the robbery,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Ex-staff among 3 held for 17L robbery from collection agent
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Ex-staff among 3 held for 17L robbery from collection agent
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