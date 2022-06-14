Ludhiana: Ex-Trident Group CFO booked for embezzling 8cr

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The former chief financial officer (CFO) of Trident Group Limited, Harvinder Singh Gill, has been booked for embezzling ₹8 crore from the company over a three-year period
Published on Jun 14, 2022 11:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The former chief financial officer (CFO) of Trident Group Limited, Harvinder Singh Gill, has been booked for embezzling 8 crore from the company over a three-year period. The accused, a resident of Sangowal village, has worked in various companies of Trident Group for more than 34 years.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Alok Dubey, company secretary of Trident Group.

He said that an internal audit revealed that more than 8 crore was transferred to Gill’s personal account through net banking in 185 transactions. He had fraudulently changed the phone number linked to the company’s account at State Bank of India, Dholewal Branch, to his own and used to get the OTPs for the transactions there, alleged Dubey.

The role of other employees is being investigated by the company. A case has been registered at Barnala city police station under Sections 420, 408 and 120-B of IPC.

