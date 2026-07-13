Ludhiana: Excavation without barricades raises commuter safety concerns

The ongoing excavation for the 24x7 water supply project near Sarabha Nagar police station in BRS Nagar has triggered safety concerns among residents, who have alleged that the absence of barricades and warning signage around the dug-up stretch is exposing commuters to the risk of accidents.

Damaged road at BRS Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Residents claimed that the excavated portion of the road has been left without protective barricades, reflective markers or cautionary signs, making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to navigate the stretch safely. They said the hazard is particularly pronounced at night, when poor visibility significantly increases the likelihood of mishaps.

Arvind Sharma, a resident of the area, said the lack of basic safety arrangements reflected negligence on the part of the executing agency.“People use this stretch every day, but there is nothing to ensure their safety.

It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that such infrastructure works are carried out with adequate safety measures in place,” he said.

Another resident, Vikrant, said,“We are not opposed to the project, but it should not come at the cost of commuters’ safety. Proper barricades, reflective markers and warning boards should be installed so that people are alerted well in advance about the excavation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Residents reiterated that they supported the 24x7 water supply project but urged the authorities to enforce basic safety protocols at the site and expedite the work to minimise inconvenience and avert any untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents reiterated that they supported the 24x7 water supply project but urged the authorities to enforce basic safety protocols at the site and expedite the work to minimise inconvenience and avert any untoward incident. {{/usCountry}}

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When contacted, SDO Jaideep Singh said he would look into the matter and initiate whatever action was deemed necessary.