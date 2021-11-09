Ludhiana: F&CC approves development works worth 55 crore for city

The finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation approved work orders worth around ₹55 crore, during a 15-minute meeting held at mayor Balkar Sandhu’s camp office on Monday evening. The move comes just months before the state is set to go the polls.

As per information, over 400 resolutions were part of the agenda, including supplementary items, and the mayor approved all work orders. This, even as the contractors are already burdened with pending works.

The new estimates of development works have been kept on hold as the municipal corporation is facing a shortage of funds. Officials in different branches of municipal corporation claim that projects worth ₹250 crore have already been sanctioned.

Despite several attempts, mayor Sandhu was not available for comments. Additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said work orders worth ₹55 crore, including road construction, installation of interlocking tiles and tube-wells, have been approved.

Third party audit of development works

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said decision was also taken to get a third party to audit the development works being taken up by the civic body. Malhotra said this will improve the quality of works and stop waste of funds.

Resolution to take over 16 colonies of GLADA approved

During the meeting, the F&CC approved the resolution to take over 16 colonies under scheme areas of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). The resolution will now be tabled during the next meeting of the General House. Municipal corporation will take over the maintenance of colonies and recover user charges if a resolution is approved by the House.