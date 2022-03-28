Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Facebook friend dupes woman of 5.1 lakh on pretext of sending her gifts
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Facebook friend dupes woman of 5.1 lakh on pretext of sending her gifts

A facebook friend of city-based 36-year-old woman duped her of ₹5
An FIR was lodged against the accused and his unidentified accomplice under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B ( criminal conspiracy ) of Indian Penal Code at Saraba Nagar police station of Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A facebook friend of city-based 36-year-old woman duped her of 5.10 lakh on the pretext of sending her gifts from England.

Complainant Priya Chopra, 36, of Madhuban Enclave of Barewal road, said she had come in contact with the accused Richel Richar of Pune, Maharashtra, through a social networking site in 2020. The accused claimed that he settled in England and befriended her. Meanwhile, in September 2020, the accused called her and stated that he is sending some expensive gifts for her from England, she said.

“On September 24, 2020, he called me and said the gifts are stuck at the customs department in Delhi and I can receive it after paying custom duty. He claimed that he would repay all the money. Meanwhile, I received a call from a man who introduced himself as a custom department officer and asked me to pay 5.10 lakh to get the gifts released else the department would take an action against Richard and me,” Chopra said.

The woman said she was scared and agreed to make the payment, adding that the caller shared details of the bank account and she made the transactions, after which Richard stopped answering her calls and also blocked her on all the social sites. She filed a complaint to the police on October 13, 2020.

RELATED STORIES

Assistant sub-inspector Amritpal Sharma, the investigating officer, said the cyber crime traced the bank account and the mobile number used by the accused. “On the basis of that information, an FIR was lodged against Richard and his unidentified accomplice under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B ( criminal conspiracy ) of Indian Penal Code at Saraba Nagar police station,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP