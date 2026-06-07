Ludhiana: Factory owner’s car set ablaze, police probe business dispute angle

The Haibowal police have registered a case against three unidentified persons on charges of setting ablaze the car of a factory owner outside his residence in Haibowal Kalan, with the complainant alleging that the attack stemmed from a business dispute involving his brother-in-law.

Investigating officer ASI Makkhan Singh said a case under Section 326(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. (HT File)

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The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 30 and was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. According to the complaint, three masked men arrived in a Hyundai i20, surveyed the surroundings and allegedly set the parked vehicle on fire before fleeing the spot.

Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Gaganpreet Vihar, told the police that he had parked his black Mahindra KUV100 in an open plot opposite his house after locking it for the night. CCTV footage purportedly shows one of the suspects stepping out of the car carrying a bottle, pouring a flammable substance on the vehicle and setting it ablaze. The vehicle was extensively damaged in the fire.

In his complaint, Shakir stated that he did not have any personal enmity with anyone but suspected that the attack was linked to a business dispute involving his brother-in-law. According to him, his brother-in-law had recently severed ties with a former business partner and started working with him in Ludhiana. The complainant alleged that the former business associate was unhappy with the arrangement and had issued repeated threats warning them of serious consequences.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigating officer ASI Makkhan Singh said a case under Section 326(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further investigation is underway. He said the police are examining CCTV footage and investigating all possible angles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigating officer ASI Makkhan Singh said a case under Section 326(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further investigation is underway. He said the police are examining CCTV footage and investigating all possible angles. {{/usCountry}}

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