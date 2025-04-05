Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Faridabad man tied to pole, thrashed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 05, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The 23-year-old Kumar stated that he befriended the woman a few months ago; on Thursday he came to Kirti Nagar to see her; meanwhile, the father, brother-in-law and other relatives of the woman also turned up there and started thrashing him; they were accusing him of harassing the woman, he stated

Came from Faridabad of Haryana to see his female friend, a man was allegedly thrashed by her kin in Kirti Nagar locality of Moti Nagar. According to the victim, the accused hit him with the leather belts after tying him to a metal pole.

Following the complaint of the victim Deepak Kumar, the Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against five accused including the father and brother-in-law of the woman. (HT Photo)
Following the complaint of the victim Deepak Kumar, the Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against five accused including the father and brother-in-law of the woman. (HT Photo)

Following the complaint of the victim Deepak Kumar, the Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against five accused including the father and brother-in-law of the woman.

The 23-year-old Kumar stated that he befriended the woman a few months ago. On Thursday he came to Kirti Nagar to see her. Meanwhile, the father, brother-in-law and other relatives of the woman also turned up there and started thrashing him. They were accusing him of harassing the woman, he stated.

Kumar added that the accused tied him with a pole and thrashed him badly. He was only released after locals gathered there. Later, he filed a complaint against the accused.

ASI Ajmer Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 115(2), 127(2), 191(3), 190, 351 (2) (3) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. The accused have also filed a complaint against the complainant, which is being investigated.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Faridabad man tied to pole, thrashed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On