Ludhiana: Faridabad man tied to pole, thrashed

Came from Faridabad of Haryana to see his female friend, a man was allegedly thrashed by her kin in Kirti Nagar locality of Moti Nagar. According to the victim, the accused hit him with the leather belts after tying him to a metal pole. Following the complaint of the victim Deepak Kumar, the Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against five accused including the father and brother-in-law of the woman. (HT Photo)

The 23-year-old Kumar stated that he befriended the woman a few months ago. On Thursday he came to Kirti Nagar to see her. Meanwhile, the father, brother-in-law and other relatives of the woman also turned up there and started thrashing him. They were accusing him of harassing the woman, he stated.

Kumar added that the accused tied him with a pole and thrashed him badly. He was only released after locals gathered there. Later, he filed a complaint against the accused.

ASI Ajmer Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 115(2), 127(2), 191(3), 190, 351 (2) (3) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. The accused have also filed a complaint against the complainant, which is being investigated.