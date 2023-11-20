Ludhiana: Farm fire penalties remain on paper, air still ‘poor’

Despite the district administration’s claim of taking stringent actions against stubble burning, authorities have managed to collect only ₹2.6 lakh of the imposed environmental compensation of ₹23.6 lakh in 565 cases.

While there is a slight decline in the tally of stubble burning cases, the air quality index (AQI) continues to fare just as poorly as the fine recovery rates. As reported by the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI on November 20 stood at 311 to stay in the ‘poor’ category.

The index stood at 338 on November 19, 329 on November 18, 329 on November 17, and 339 on November 16.

As per the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s action plan, environmental compensation is determined based on the measurement of the land subjected to stubble burning, ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹15,000.

“The fines levied on farmers depend on the size of the land where stubble burning occurred, starting from ₹2,500 for land under two acres, ₹5,000 for two to five acres, and up to ₹15,000 for land exceeding five acres,” a PPCB official explained.

As of November, of the 678 cases reported in Jagraon, environmental compensation totaling ₹7,42,500 was imposed in 225 cases, of which only ₹35,000 has been recovered thus far. Similarly in Khanna, of the 11 reported cases, environmental compensation amounting to ₹5,000 was imposed in two cases, with only ₹2,500 recovered to date. In Ludhiana East, among the 199 cases, environmental compensation totaling ₹1,52,500 was imposed in 61 cases, and ₹17,500 has been recovered so far.

Other areas fare just as poorly in the department. For Ludhiana West, of the 122 reported cases, environmental compensation of ₹8,25,000 was imposed in 33 cases, with a recovery of ₹35,000 thus far. In Payal, from the 179 cases, environmental compensation amounting to ₹1,90,000 was imposed in 74 cases, and ₹1,12,500 has been recovered to date. In Raikot, of the 376 reported cases, environmental compensation totaling ₹3,85,000 was imposed in 147 cases, with a recovery of ₹12,500 thus far. Additionally, two cases are pending environmental compensation awards.

In Samrala, the stats are slightly better. From the 178 reported cases reported, environmental compensation totaling ₹60,000 was imposed in 23 cases, and ₹45,000 has been recovered so far. Nine cases in Samrala are still awaiting the awarding of environmental compensation.

In addition to the abysmal recovery rate of environmental compensation, the majority of the 66 first information reports (FIR) filed against farmers for stubble burning in Ludhiana under Section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are directed towards unknown individuals.

A source from the agriculture department shed light on the situation, saying, “When officials venture into the field or receive tips regarding farm fires, by the time they reach the spot, farmers either flee the fields or deflect blame onto ‘mischievous elements’ to evade repercussions. Consequently, numerous FIRs end up being filed against unknown individuals.”

Despite multiple attempts, both District Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Ludhiana Chief Agriculture Officer remained unavailable for comments.

Ludhiana has reported a total of 1,754 cases of stubble burning, with 11 cases reported on November 20, 23 on November 19, 23 on November 18, 63 on November 17, and 110 on November 16.

