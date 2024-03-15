Ludhiana: Farmers’ stir hits footfall on Day 1 of Kisan Mela

The two-day Kisan Mela, which began at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana on Thursday, witnessed a huge dip in the numbers of farmers on the first day due to the farmers’ agitation. Machinery sellers and farmers alike felt that the footfall wasn’t as heavy as yesteryears, especially last year when it was raining. The much-awaited framers’ event was inaugurated by the state agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

The much-awaited framers’ event was inaugurated by the state agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Thursday. The mela will continue till Saturday.

Gaurav Sharma, senior executive, Sonalika, who has perhaps the biggest stall at the mela, believed that the crowd wasn’t to his expectation.

“I have been coming here for the last few years now. There is usually a big rush right at the inauguration, which is what I think is missing this time,” he said.

Rupinder Singh, senior manager, Gahir Agro Industries Limited, said the turn-up “so far was below expectations.”

“The arena looks packed, but if you compare it to previous melas, one can see there was a lot less crowd,” he said.

The teams at the Lemken stall, which makes agri implements, said that “hardly anyone was coming for the implement stalls, while there were people at the seed stalls and others.”

The Farmtrac stall representatives also said they were expecting a better turnout.

Kuldeep Singh, a farmer from Fatehgarh Sahib, said, “Many of the people, who were enthusiastic about such things, were at the protest site on Shambhu Border and going to Delhi, answering the farmer unions’ call for marching to the Capital.”

Another farmer, Surjeet Singh from Mallanwala in Ferozepur, said, “I think the crowd isn’t even fifty percent of the last time. I remember it was raining on that day and still there were huge queues of farmers lined up outside the seeds stall.

Rajinder Singh from Jira said last time due to the crush it was a task for them to even find a place to park their car. This time, they were moved through the varsity on the vehicle without much trouble.

Director, extension education, Makhan Bhullar, the person responsible for the arrangements, when asked about the footfall did accept that the agitation did have some impact on the number of farmers that turned up.

“In the morning it was apparent. But people started showing up as the day progressed. I won’t say the impact was much,” he said.

Six farmers awarded for innovations in farming

At least six farmers from across the state were honoured for their innovations in farming at the Kisan Mela.

Dhana Singh, of Ugrahan village, Sangrur, and Jagtar Singh, of Arayan Wala Kalan village, Faridkot, were conferred with the “Chief Minister Award” for excellence in horticulture.

Ranjit Singh Bajwa, of Fatehullapur village, Hoshiarpur, was feted with the “Chief Minister Award” for making strides in crop production and subsidiary occupations.

Two “CRI pump awards” were presented to Taranjit Singh, of Bugra village, Hoshiarpur; and Randhir Singh Bhullar, of Salana Jiwan Singh Wala village, Fatehgarh Sahib, for emerging as role models in farm mechanisation and organic cultivation, respectively.

Gulzar Singh, of Beas village, Jalandhar, was awarded “CRI pump award” posthumously for adopting water management technologies. The list of the honoured farmers also included one farm woman, Manjit Kaur, of Nila Naloya village, Hoshiarpur. She was given the “Sardarni Prakash Kaur Sra memorial award” for excelling in entrepreneurship.

Few days ago, Sardar Balkar Singh, of Sawal village, Kapurthala, was awarded “Jathedar Gurdita Singh Mahal memorial award” during the Kisan Mela, held at the Regional Research Station, Bathinda.

The mela theme “Kheti Naal Saahaaik Dhanda, Parivaar Sukhi Munafa Changa” aimed at developing entrepreneurial sense and boosting family earnings through on-farm and off-farm ventures.

Speaking on the occasion, Khuddian said, “PAU has played a monumental role in steering Green Revolution and economic growth via the development of quality seed, suitable crop varieties and their matching technologies; fine-tuning the dexterities of the rural community; and flourishing with commitment to support Punjab’s peasants, thus, fostering a prosperous and successful tomorrow.”

The minister revealed that the state government was set to install 90,000 solar pumps across the state.

‘Don’t go abroad’

Bemoaning the trend among the state youth to go abroad by spending a hefty sum, the minister suggested launching own enterprises in the state with a small amount of ₹3-4 lakh.

He expressed utmost concern over the “pitiable condition” of the youths, migrating to other countries and finding it difficult to make ends meet abroad.

He also used the opportunity to advise the farmers to go in for diversification through the cultivation of pulses, maize, and subsidiary occupations like animal husbandry; as well as in-situ and ex-situ management of crop residue to curb straw ablaze.