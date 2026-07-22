Ludhiana: FICO meets DC, seeks resolution of issues faced by industrial units

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) submitted a detailed memorandum to deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, seeking immediate intervention to address a host of issues affecting industrial units across Ludhiana.

FICO members handing over a memorandum to DC Himanshu Jain in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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The issues were raised during the first industry administration meeting held under the chairmanship of DC Jain. District industries centre general manager SS Rekhi was also present at the meeting.

A FICO delegation led by president Gurmeet Singh Kular, along with senior vice-president Rajeev Jain, propaganda secretary Satnam Singh Makkar and executive members Narinder Panesar and Vinod Thapar, highlighted concerns ranging from erratic power supply and mixed land use policies to poor civic infrastructure in industrial focal points.

The delegation said industries were facing frequent power tripping, voltage fluctuations, low voltage and unscheduled outages, resulting in production losses, machinery damage and delayed deliveries.

FICO also raised concerns over industries connected to Category-II and Category-III feeders, claiming that they continue to pay fixed charges, Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) and other levies despite facing power restrictions during night hours. The organisation urged the administration to coordinate with PSPCL to ensure uninterrupted power supply and review the existing billing mechanism.

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{{^usCountry}} Demand for permanent MLU policy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Demand for permanent MLU policy {{/usCountry}}

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FICO expressed concern over the impending expiry of consent to operate (CTO) permissions for industries functioning in mixed land use (MLU) areas in September 2026.

The organisation said repeated temporary extensions create uncertainty and sought a permanent policy. It demanded regularisation of existing MLU areas by declaring them industrial zones. In case relocation becomes necessary, FICO called for a comprehensive rehabilitation package, including land allotment, shifting of power connections, capital subsidies and a time-bound migration plan prepared in consultation with industry representatives.

Garbage, street lights issue raise safety concerns

The delegation also highlighted deteriorating civic conditions in industrial focal points, alleging that garbage from nearby residential colonies is being dumped along roadsides, creating unhygienic conditions.

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Another major concern was the non-functional street lighting network. According to FICO, nearly 2,200 street light points in various industrial focal points remain defunct, increasing security risks for workers and entrepreneurs and contributing to incidents of theft and snatching.

NOCs sought for Malerkotla Road units

FICO also sought immediate issuance of NOCs and statutory approvals to long-established industrial units located along Malerkotla Road in the villages of Gill, Rania, Sangowal and Alamgir.

The body said these units have been operating for more than three decades and should not be subjected to restrictions applicable to new industrial establishments under the 2021 notification.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain assured the delegation that the issues would be taken up with the concerned departments and reiterated the administration’s commitment to maintaining regular dialogue with industry stakeholders and facilitating industrial growth in the district.

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