Ludhiana | Fire at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar, no casualty
Fire broke out at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday. No casualty was reported as the unit was closed at the time. Some neighbours had spotted smoke billowing out of the unit and sounded the alarm.
Fire officials said they received an alert around 4.45am and rushed to the spot, which is just opposite the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) office near the bus stand. Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said that four fire tenders were pressed into service and firefighting operations lasted for around two hours. The unit’s employees said that goods and machinery worth lakhs were destroyed in the mishap. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit. Fire officials said the unit did not have fire-safety arrangements.
Karnal boy’s murder: Family protests seeking CBI probe
A high drama was witnessed at Karnal's Sector 12 on Thursday as hundreds of people demanding CBI probe into the murder of a five-year-old boy, threatened to block NH-44. In a statement issued by the office of Karnal SP, police have denied reports of lathi-charge on the protesters. A 10-member delegation of the victim's relatives met SP Ganga Ram Punia and ended the protest following an assurance of fair probe.
Govt should make law to guarantee MSP in interest of farmers: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday paid tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on Ambedkar's birth anniversary. “I have great pride that my father Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda was also a member of the constituent assembly with Ambedkar,” he added. Hooda reached the Parliament House and paid homage to Ambedkar.
Ex-sarpanch shot dead, son injured by neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar village
A 50-year-old ex-sarpanch was allegedly shot dead and Sadhu's son was brutally injured by their neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar's Sultanpur village. The deceased was Sadhu Ram. In his complaint, Sukhbir said he and his father were in their fields. “Our field neighbour, Manjeet fired shots at my father using his licensed revolver over canal water dispute. He and his aides then thrashed me with sticks and fled the spot,” he added.
Ludhiana | Common man feels the squeeze as lemon prices shoot up
A kilogram of lemon is being sold in wholesale markets of Ludhiana for ₹130 while retail vendors are charging anywhere between ₹170 to ₹190 per kg. Street vendors are charging a whopping ₹200 per kg. The sudden spike in demand has left the arhtiyas worried. With a single lemon being sold for ₹10- ₹15 in the market, wholesale traders are growing increasingly worried about the security of these prized commodities.
Hisar farmers lodge ‘missing complaint’ of MP Brijendra Singh
Farmers, who have been protesting for a month seeking compensation for their damaged crops, approached the Kheri Chopta police checkpost in Hisar on Thursday and filed a 'missing complaint' of local MP Brijendra Singh. Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwan said the local MP has been “missing since last two years and the public is searching for him as development projects are halted”.
