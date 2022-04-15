Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Fire at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar, no casualty
Ludhiana | Fire at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar, no casualty

Some neighbours had spotted smoke billowing out of the plywood unit in Sham Nagar and sounded the alarm.
The gutted plywood unit located in Sham Nagar, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The gutted plywood unit located in Sham Nagar, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Fire broke out at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday. No casualty was reported as the unit was closed at the time. Some neighbours had spotted smoke billowing out of the unit and sounded the alarm.

Fire officials said they received an alert around 4.45am and rushed to the spot, which is just opposite the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) office near the bus stand. Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said that four fire tenders were pressed into service and firefighting operations lasted for around two hours. The unit’s employees said that goods and machinery worth lakhs were destroyed in the mishap. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit. Fire officials said the unit did not have fire-safety arrangements.

