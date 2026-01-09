Ludhiana: Firm official booked for bid to forge sign

The Division number 6 police have registered a case in connection with an alleged attempt to fraudulently release a bank guarantee worth ₹40 lakh by forging the signatures of a PCS officer. The accused has been identified as Captain Rajesh Kumar, an official of Rajdeep Construction Company, based at Peeru Banda, Salem Tabri. The attempt was detected during verification, preventing the release of the amount. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of PCS officer Sugandh Singh Bhullar, who is posted in the construction division at Rupnagar. In his complaint, Bhullar stated that the toll collection work on the Ropar–Chamkaur Sahib–Nilo Doraha road, which falls under his office’s jurisdiction, had been allotted to Rajdeep Construction Company. As per the agreement conditions, the company had submitted a bank guarantee from the State Bank of India, Millerganj branch, Ludhiana.

According to the complaint, during scrutiny it was found that on December 29, 2021, the construction company allegedly tried to get the bank guarantee of ₹40 lakh released by using forged signatures of the executive engineer. The attempt was detected during verification, preventing the release of the amount.

The Division number 6 police have slapped Section 318(4) pertaining to cheating and forgery of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. ASI Harbhajan Singh said that further investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

The police said they are also examining related documents and bank records to ascertain whether more people were involved in the “fraud”.