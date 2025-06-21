Ludhiana: Fleeing to Bihar, 2 minors sent to child welfare panel

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Ludhiana station on Friday caught two minor girls who claimed that they were fleeing as their uncle was forcing them to work. A police party saw both and came across the matter. (HT photo for representation)

Inspector Palwinder Singh, GRP in-charge of the station, said both girls — Sajda and Aarushi — appeared to be nine years old. “Their uncle brought them from some Mahanpur village in Bihar. They can’t recall the district. They claim that he made them work but they didn’t want to. So they escaped his home at Tajpur Road and reached the station on foot to go back to Bihar,” he said.

A police party saw both and came across the matter. “We haven’t been able to get more information. The girls have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee. We will keep looking into this,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the GRP also nabbed a thief near the Jagraon bridge who had stolen a cell phone and wallet from a passenger, Sonu Kumar, on Chhattisgarh Express on Thursday as the 22-year-old flight steward was returning to his home in Jalandhar from Delhi.

“The cell phone was provided to Sonu by his company and had tracking service on. We tracked the thief through this. We recovered both the phone and wallet,” said inspector Palwinder. Further probe is on, he added.