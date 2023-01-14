Ludhiana: Foetus found in canal in Dalla village

A foetus was found floating in a canal in Dalla village on Saturday.

The complainant, Nirmal Singh of Dalla village, said that he was distributing langar near the canal bridge on Friday, when he noticed the foetus in the canal. He immediately informed the police, who fished out the foetus and sent it to civil hospital for the postmortem.

Police said they will check with hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to get records of pregnant women who had gone through abortion in the past two or three days.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified woman.