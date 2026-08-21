Ludhiana: Food supply officials defer strike after government invites them for talks

The Inspectorate Food Supply Association (IFSA), Ludhiana, has deferred its proposed indefinite strike after the Punjab government invited the association for talks on August 25 to discuss its long-pending demands related to conveyance payments and other allowances. The inspectors and field staff had announced to boycott work from August 20, but decided to postpone the agitation for the time being following the government’s invitation.

Food supply association members protesting in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT File)

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The association said the decision was taken in the larger public interest as an indefinite strike could have affected the functioning of food supply department offices and inconvenienced beneficiaries visiting them for essential services. However, it warned that if the August 25 meeting fails to produce a concrete solution or written assurance on their demands, the strike will resume from August 26.

The association announced the agitation on August 19, alleging prolonged financial and mental harassment of employees, repeated delays in resolving their grievances and inadequate infrastructure for carrying out their duties. Inspectors and field staff are involved in implementing the Public Distribution System (PDS), procurement, storage and transportation of foodgrains.

Among their key demands are, an end to what the association described as illegal recoveries and heavy salary deductions in the name of delayed document recoveries, besides the release of pending conveyance payments and other allowances.

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{{^usCountry}} The association has also raised concerns over the alleged non-availability of essential material required for the safe storage of foodgrains. It claimed that items including gunny bags and tarpaulins have not been adequately provided for the past four years, despite employees continuing to safeguard government food stocks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association has also raised concerns over the alleged non-availability of essential material required for the safe storage of foodgrains. It claimed that items including gunny bags and tarpaulins have not been adequately provided for the past four years, despite employees continuing to safeguard government food stocks. {{/usCountry}}

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IFSA office-bearers said they had repeatedly approached the department and sought a meeting with the departmental minister, but the matter remained unresolved. The lack of a concrete outcome from earlier discussions had prompted the association to announce the indefinite strike as a last resort.

“We have postponed the strike only to give the government an opportunity to resolve our issues through dialogue. We hope the August 25 meeting will lead to a concrete solution,” the association said.

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The inspectors said they would review the government’s response after the meeting. If their demands remain unresolved, they will proceed with the indefinite strike from August 26, during which all departmental work would be suspended.

The association appealed to the government to resolve the matter amicably and prevent any disruption to services for beneficiaries.