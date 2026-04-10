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Ludhiana: Former bank manager booked in 3.9-crore loan fraud case

The accused, a former branch manager, allegedly created fake loan accounts to embezzle funds under the collateral-free loan scheme meant for small businesses

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Ludhiana Rural Police have booked a bank employee for allegedly siphoning off 3.9 crore by misusing the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) at a branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Baddowal.

Teacher unions say focus should be on filling vacancies rather than holding launch events for infrastructure works. (HT File)

The accused, a former branch manager, allegedly created fake loan accounts to embezzle funds under the collateral-free loan scheme meant for small businesses.

An FIR has been registered at Dakha police station against Pankaj of Patel Nagar on the complaint of the bank’s Regional Manager, Umakanta Samal.

According to the complaint, the fraud came to light during a routine review in January 2026, when the Regional Office noticed an unusual spike in agricultural and allied loans disbursed in December 2025, far exceeding the branch’s normal pattern.

A surprise inspection conducted on January 16 revealed major irregularities, including the absence of mandatory loan documents.

Bank officials said several accounts lacked loan applications, appraisal reports, KYC documents and verification records, indicating that loans were processed without due diligence.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Former bank manager booked in 3.9-crore loan fraud case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Former bank manager booked in 3.9-crore loan fraud case
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