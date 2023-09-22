Ludhiana: Four fresh dengue cases push district’s active count to 21

The district is currently grappling with a surge in dengue cases with the latest data indicating a total of 241 confirmed cases in the last two months. The health authorities have sounded an alarm and urged residents to take proactive steps to curb the rapid spread of the disease.

On Thursday, four new cases were detected, with three in urban areas, Kali Sadak New Sabji Mandi, Kesarganj Mandi, and Model Town. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, four new cases were detected, with three in urban areas, Kali Sadak New Sabji Mandi, Kesarganj Mandi, and Model Town. Additionally, one case was reported in Pakhowal’s VPO Sarabha in rural Ludhiana.

As of now, there are 21 active cases, with all of them being hospitalised. In urban areas, these cases include locations such as Dashmesh Nagar Noorwala Road, Basti Jodhewal, Anandpuri Colony Noorwala Road, among others. In rural areas, active cases have been reported in VPO Pamal-1 in Pakhowal, Village Dhudhal Kalan-2 in Payal, and VPO Chomon in Malaudh.

All active cases are currently admitted to various hospitals, with 13 at DMCH, five at Deep Hospital, two at Jain Hospital, and one at GTB Hospital. Fortunately, there have been no reported deaths or cases categorised as serious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amit Bery, professor of medicine at DMCH, stated, “The number is a lot more than just 21 cases because people do not get tested, so the count remains low. Around 90 percent of people recover from dengue within 7-9 days at home. Hospitalisation is needed for those with complications or warning symptoms that include abdominal pain, vomiting, persistent fever, and a severe dip in platelet count.”

In light of the escalating dengue situation, the health department is providing free dengue tests at all government hospitals within the district. They are emphasising the importance of seeking immediate medical attention for anyone experiencing dengue-like symptoms.

Health authorities have underlined the significance of proactive measures to halt the rapid spread of the disease, including vigilance against stagnant water in old vehicles, rooftops, and other potential breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Regular cleaning and emptying of coolers have been emphasised as essential steps in preventing dengue transmission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Ramesh, district epidemiologist with the Ludhiana health department, said, “Stagnation of clean water, even as little as 5ml in pots and coolers, and tires must be cleaned, as it is enough for larvae to breed. As rain has fallen in the last two days, people should be even more vigilant and clean their surroundings effectively to avoid dengue.”

In addition to preventive measures, the health department is disseminating information about dengue symptoms, including high fever, muscle and joint pain, red rashes on the body, and bleeding from the nose or gums, among others. Timely medical intervention is of paramount importance if any of these symptoms are experienced, as early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in managing the disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting on the increased number of hospitalisations, Dr Ramesh said, “People often panic as their platelet count sees a dip. However, according to the guidelines of the department, hospitalisation is necessary only if the platelet count goes below 10,000 or if bleeding occurs through any part of the body causing blood loss. Otherwise, patients should stay at home, take ample rest, consume plenty of fluids, and follow the prescribed medicine.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON