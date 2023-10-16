Ludhiana: Four students sexually assault 12-yr-old boy in school, three held

Four students allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-boy on the third floor of a private school in Old Madhopuri here, police said, adding that three of the juveniles have been apprehended.

A case under sections 377 (sodomy) of the IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act has been filed against the four boys. (HT PHOTO)

The boys also threatened the victim to not to make a complaint against them. On Sunday, the Division number 3 police lodged an FIR against the four juveniles.

The victim did not reveal the incident for eight days and eventually narrated the whole matter to his father on Sunday, who filed a complaint.

The Division number 3 police apprehended three of the boys immediately after receiving the complaint. The juveniles are between 14 and 16 years of age. They are students of class 10 and 12.

In his complaint, the father of the boy, who is a student of Class 7 in a private school in Old Madhopuri said that his son was under some depression for the past few days. He had also noticed a change in his behaviour. On being asked, his son narrated the whole incident to him.

The boy stated that on October 6 evening, when he was playing in the street, the boys took him to school on the pretext of playing and sexually assaulted him in a room on the third floor. They also threatened him for not making a complaint against them.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO at Division Number 3 police station, said a case under sections 377 (sodomy) of the IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act has been filed against the four boys.

This is the second such case reported in the city in the past two days. Earlier, on Saturday, the Division number 2 police had nabbed a 16-year-old boy for raping a 7-year-old girl after barging in her home in Islamganj area.

