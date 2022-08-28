Ludhiana: Fraudsters posing as NRI relative dupe woman of 6.13 lakh

A woman lost at least ₹6.13 lakh to fraudsters impersonating as her uncle who lives in England.

The Division Number 6 police have booked two suspects identified as Shubham Tiyagi of Noida and Ranjeet Kumar of Uttar Pradesh.

Manjeet Kaur, 42, of Sahibzada Ajit Nagar, lodged a complaint with the police on April 26 stating that the fraudsters called her impersonating as her NRI uncle and asked her for money citing a medical emergency. The accused gave her a bank account number and the woman transferred ₹6.13 lakh.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge of cybercrime cell 2, said the woman does not have any relatives who are settled abroad but still fell into the fraudsters’ trap, as they managed to win her trust.

A case has been registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 D of Information and Technology Act at Division Number 6 police station.

