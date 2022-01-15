Ludhiana | GADVASU holds 3-day training programme on scientific pig farming

Department of livestock production management, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a three-day training programme on ‘Scientific pig farming for SC farmers of Punjab’ under the scheme Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

Fifteen pig farmers participated in the training programme, which was coordinated by Kulvinder Singh Sandhu and Subhash Chandra under the guidance of course director and head of the department Yashpal Singh.

The training imparted knowledge on scientific aspects of breeds, housing, nutrition, health and welfare of pigs. Exposure visits of farmers to the university pig farm were made to familiarise them with daily routine practices and other activities such as handling, recording of temperature, needle teeth cutting and others.

Chief guest Satyavan Rampal, Director, student welfare, distributed certificates to the trainees. He said this training aimed to provide technical vision to the farmers to adopt scientific pig farming practices, which will not only improve the economic status of pig farmers, but help them to produce quality meat in the market as well.

Rampal said, “Training programmes are necessary to spread scientific knowledge and build a strong bond between farmers and university experts.”

University products such as 25kg starter feed and mineral mixture were handed over to farmers to encourage them to adopt scientific feeding practices.