Ludhiana | GADVASU interns polish shoes to register protest

As a symbolic protest, students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) put up temporary stalls on the university campus to attract the attention of the authorities.

The veterinarians have been on strike for the past four days demanding a hike in stipend. Veterinary doctors’ shoe polish corner, veterinary doctors’ maggie corner, etc were some of the stalls set up to register the protest.

The members of GADVASU Teachers’ Association also reached the spot and lent support to the protesting students.

Students said, “A roadside vendor earns a profit of ₹10,000 within a week, and the veterinary doctors are being paid merely ₹6,200 as stipend per month.”