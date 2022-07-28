Ludhiana | GADVASU organises festival to promote ornamental fishery

With an aim to promote ornamental fishery, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised ‘Ornamental Fish Festival’ at College of Fisheries (COF) on Thursday.

The main attractions of the festival were aquaria made by final-year undergraduate fisheries’ students with eye-catching themes and different ornamental fish varieties displayed in captivating aquarium set-ups to enthral the visitors.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh inaugurated the event and felicitated the winners of the themed aquarium fabrication, promotional tagline, poster making and fish rearing competitions held during the festival. He said ornamental fishery offers lucrative entrepreneurial opportunities with little investment and space. This can be easily adopted as a backyard full-time or subsidiary activity by youth and women after receiving formal training from the university, he added.

Dean COF Meera D Ansal said, “The objective of the festival to promote ornamental fisheries through public amusement was successfully fulfilled. The overwhelming response received during the event will certainly uplift the spirits of students to develop an entrepreneurial aptitude.”

Principal scientist Vaneet Inder Kaur said the Experiential Learning Programme (ELP) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under ‘Student Ready’ programme was playing an instrumental role in promoting self-reliance among youth. Such events would be organised on a regular basis to create awareness and popularise ornamental fish among pet lovers and nature-loving people of the region, he added.

