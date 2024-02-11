Ludhiana: Gang involved in using fake documents to secure bails busted, 3 held

The CIA staff of Ludhiana rural police busted a gang involved in securing bail of a man facing criminal cases from a court using fake documents with the arrest of three persons. The police recovered two Aadhar cards, suspected to be fake, from their possession besides a scooter. (Getty image)

The police recovered two Aadhar cards, suspected to be fake, from their possession besides a scooter.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

During questioning, the accused told police that they had secured bail of a man named Bobby of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, who is facing a case of burglary, using fake documents.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manjit Singh of Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri, Mandeep Singh of Basant Nagar of Shimlapuri and Vijay Kumar of Jawahar Nagar Camp of Ludhiana.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused from the bus stand at Mullanpur Dakha. The accused were waiting for someone, who had contacted them for securing bail of an accused.

During questioning, the accused told police that they used to arrange revenue records of random properties from the revenue department. Later, they would forge Aadhar cards and documents according to the names on the revenue record. They themselves would impersonate as the owner of the property, appear in the court and secure bail of the accused using forged documents.

The ASI added that a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Dakha police station.

The ASI added that the accused were involved in this crime for a long time. After availing bail, the accused would start skipping court hearings and remain untraceable as fake details were submitted in the court.