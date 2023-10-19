Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted, five held

The Ludhiana rural police have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of five persons and recovered weapons, stolen vehicles and mobile phones from their possession.

SSP Navneet Singh Bains giving details about the arrest of the gang members in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The accused have been identified as Jagdeep Singh of Nathuwala Jadid, Gursewak Singh alias Sewak of Dosanjh Road, Jasvir Singh alias Jass of Bugipura, Surinder Singh alias Sonu of Kotkapura Bypass and Lakhvir Singh alias Lucky of Sadha Wali Basti, all in Moga district.

Superintendent of police (SP) Manvinder Bir Singh said that the police arrested some of the miscreants laced with weapons, who were gathered at a closed factory located on Galib Kalan village–Nava Chuharchak village Road. Police said that they were hatching a conspiracy to target businessmen travelling to Ludhiana for robbing them.

The team of Sadar Jagraon conducted a raid and arrested the accused. The police recovered a .12 bore country-made pistol along with two live cartridges, sharp-edged weapons, a baseball bat, two stolen motorcycles and three mobile phones from their possession.

According to police, the accused were involved in executing robberies, snatchings and thefts in Moga as well as in areas of Ludhiana Rural police.

A case under sections 399, 402, 411 of IPC and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar Jagraon police station.

