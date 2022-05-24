Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Gang of snatchers, vehicle-lifters busted, nine arrested
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Gang of snatchers, vehicle-lifters busted, nine arrested

Three members of the snatchers’ gang – Akshit of Haibowal, Gaganpreet Singh of Amritsar and Yuvi of Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana – are on the run; while nine have been arrested
Ludhiana commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma said, “Acting on a tip off, the accused were arrested from a vacant plot, while they were planning a robbery. The accused had been active in the city for six months and had carried out at least 50 snatchings and vehicle liftings. (HT FILE)
Published on May 24, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Nine members of a gang suspected to have executed at least 50 thefts were arrested on Monday. Eight stolen vehicles, six mobile phones, and sharp-edged weapons were recovered from them.

The arrested accused include Gaurav, Nikhil Chahal, Rohit, Sumit Sharma, Prince Sharma, and David of Amritsar, Paras of Ludhiana, Anil Kumar of Haibowal Kalan, Dhiraj Gaba of Jassian Road. Many of accused, who are aged between 18 and 22, are school drop outs.

Three members of the gang – Akshit of Haibowal, Gaganpreet Singh of Amritsar and Yuvi of Haibowal Kalan – are on the run.

Commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma said, “Acting on a tip off, the accused were arrested from a vacant plot, while they were planning a robbery. The accused had been active in the city for six months and had carried out at least 50 snatchings and vehicle liftings. The accused would snatch mobile phones, and handbags from people, and escape on bikes. They primarily targeted women and labourers.”

RELATED STORIES

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, PAU station house officer, said the accused committed the crimes to make easy money. “Seven of the accused were based in Amritsar and would come to the city only to commit the crime.They would stay at the homes of their Ludhiana-based aides.”

A case under Sections 399 (dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at the PAU police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP