Ludhiana: Gang of women burglars steals tractor, machine parts

A gang of women burglars have allegedly stole over 1.5 tons of steel, a truck full of tractor parts and other machine parts from Industrial Area-B, police said on Tuesday.

The Division number 6 police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against the unidentified women.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Rakesh Kumar of Jamalpur, who is a transporter. He said that they had parked a truck laden with tractor parts, which was supposed to be sent to Rajkot, Gujarat outside his office near Overlock Road.

Some burglars broke open the shutter of the office and stole the parts from the truck, an office bag and some other machinery parts. On checking the CCTV, they found two women executing the theft, Kumar said.

Similarly, a group of women also stole 1.5 tons of iron from the godown of Ravinderpal Singh in industrial area-B.

He added that for the past some time a gang of women have been captured in the CCTVs roaming around late at night and early morning hours with sacks in their hands. They barge into the shops, steal industrial products, iron and machine parts in the sacks and escape.

Ravinderpal alleged that there is no police patrolling in the area due to which the burglars have a free run.

ASI Paramjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Division number 6 police have lodged an FIR under sections 457 (lurking house trespass), 380 (theft) of the IPC against the unidentified women. The police have got some CCTVs in which a gang of women has been captured.