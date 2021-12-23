Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Giaspura resident duped on pretext of spouse visa, costs him 35 lakh
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Giaspura resident duped on pretext of spouse visa, costs him 35 lakh

Not getting the expected bands in IELTS costs Giaspura resident an arm and a leg, when he gets duped on pretext of spouse visa of ₹35 lakh by his wife who promised to take him to Australia ; for two and half years, victim’s family paid all the fees for accused course, but she allegedly made no efforts to take her husband abroad
A resident of Giaspura in Ludhiana was duped on pretext of spouse visa filed a complaint to the NRI Cell of Punjab Police on June 26 (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 03:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Giaspura village resident was allegedly duped of 35 lakh by his wife who promised to take him to Australia on spouse visa.

Complainant Harpreet Singh, 24, who runs an electronics shop, said he wanted to go abroad, however, he could not get the expected bands in IELTS.

Meanwhile, he got a marriage proposal from the accused Amanjot Kaur, through a middleman. Amanjot’s family told him that she had got six bands in IELTS, but due to the death of her father, they are facing financial problems.

Though Harpreet’s financial condition wasn’t good either, he sold some assets and took some loans to bear the expenses of the marriage and send Amanjot abroad. He also paid her college expenses.

According to the deal, after reaching Australia, Amanjot was to him abroad on a spouse visa. They got married on July 1, 2018.

On January 31, 2019, Amanjot reached Australia where she enrolled into course. For two and half years, Harpreet’s family paid all the fees for her course, but Amanjot allegedly made no efforts to take her husband abroad.

RELATED STORIES

Harpreet alleged that he had applied for a visa twice but it was rejected as Amanjot had declared in her documents that she was unmarried.

He filed a complaint to the NRI Cell of Punjab Police on June 26.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station, after a probe spanning six months. The woman’s mother, Satya, and brother, Avtar Singh, have also been booked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP