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Ludhiana: Gill road reconstruction stuck over payment, leakage

Blacktopping work began from Janata Chowk side but halted midway over 2 weeks ago, say residents; MC official says the contractor stopped the work for want of payment and leakage issue was also there; the work will begin in a day, he assures

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:24 am IST
By Rakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
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: The road construction work on Gill Road from Janata Chowk to ATI College has been shut for a week now, delaying completion. Local residents said the MC had stripped the road over 20 days ago and the slow pace of work is affecting their daily life and even business.

The pending Gill road construction that has been troubling the commuters and traders in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

“They removed the old road more than two weeks ago. Then they started blacktopping from the Janata Chowk side. But after a week of work, the blacktopping stopped. This not only creates problems for commuting but also affects business. When the road was open, customer footfall was very good, but ever since they started this reconstruction work, only local customers are coming to our shop,” said Gurpreet Singh, who runs a sweet shop around 100 metres from ATI College.

While the road is shut, two-wheelers manage to pass through the sides. However, due to construction work, there is a lot of rubble lying along the sides. Singh said that this also leads to regular accidents involving two-wheelers. “There is so much sand and pebbles. Scooters and bikes keep slipping as they try to make their way through,” he said.

Johar stated that as per civic body officials there were some leakages in water supply lines which have been repaired and the work to reconstruct the road will continue at fast pace from Monday onwards.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Gill road reconstruction stuck over payment, leakage
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Gill road reconstruction stuck over payment, leakage
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