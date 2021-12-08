Ludhiana | Gold loan firms, banks told to install CCTVs, security devices

In a bid to bolster security at financial institutions, the police sent out a reminder to gold-loan companies, banks, and similar establishments to install night vision CCTV cameras that provide a clear view of the road in front of the branch, entry and exit points, the reception desk, and other sensitive areas with a storage of up to 30 days and adequate power backup.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) Dayama Harish Omparkash directed the institutions to conceal the network video recorders (NVRs) and digital video recorders (DVRs) and the UPS so that they are not damaged. He also asked them to ensure that there was provision of remote recording and storage of footage, maybe at a regional office or headquarter of the company, for any eventuality.

“The management will be responsible for installation and smooth functioning of burglar alarms in the branches. The alarms should be separately operable by the branch manager, cashier, and any other official of the branch from their seats. The alarm should be linked to the head offices, who are to immediately contact the police control room,” he said.

“A BSNL landline phone with an auto-dialer should also be installed in the branch. As soon as the alarm goes off, a teleprompter should automatically inform the police control room of suspicious activity. Security staff should be properly verified, and names and phone numbers of all visitors should be entered in a register,” the JCP said.

On October 30, an alert security guard at Muthoot Fincorp Gold Loan’s Sundar Nagar branch in Ludhiana had shot dead one of the four robbers who had tried to rob gold and cash. The robbers had also shot the manager of the branch in his right shoulder.

Spa, massage centres told to maintain records

To deter illegal activities at spa and massage centres in the city, the JCP has asked proprietors to maintain proper records, including a copy of the photo identity cards of all customers. In the orders issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the JCP also directed them to ensure that all their foreign staff working has a work visa and not a tourist visa.

Besides, closed-circuit television cameras are mandatory at entry, exit, and reception points and the recordings must be kept for 30 days, he added. He also asked the owners to ensure that there is no secret entry or exit passage and to get their employees verified at the nearest police station. Action will be taken against centers where liquor, drugs, hookah, and other intoxicants are served to customers.

Schools asked to deposit list of bus drivers, other staff

The JCP also ordered schools to deposit a list of staff, including drivers and conductors of school buses with their photographs, to the police station concerned. “Verification of staff is essential for the safety of children,” he said.

The commissioner of police has also ordered educational institutions, factories and other establishments to deposit record of gardeners, drivers, watchmen and other employees, who live inside the premises, to the police station concerned.

