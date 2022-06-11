Ludhiana | Gold-loan firms directed to install CCTVs, security devices

To bolster security, commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma has ordered all gold-loan companies, micro finance companies, banks, and other financial institutions to install night vision CCTV cameras with a storage of up to 30 days and an adequate power backup that provide a clear view of the road in front of the branch, all entry and exit points, reception desk, and all other vital points inside the branch.

In the orders issued on Saturday, the CP directed the institutions to conceal the network video recorders (NVRs) and digital video recorders (DVRs) and the UPS so that they are not damaged. He also asked them to ensure that there was provision of remote recording and storage of footage, maybe at a regional office or headquarter of the company, for any eventuality.

“Management shall be responsible to install and ensure smooth functioning of burglar alarms in the branches. The alarm should be separately operable by the branch manager, cashier and any other official of the branch from their seats. The alarm should be linked to their respective head offices, who are to immediately contact the police control room,” he said.

“A BSNL landline phone with an auto dialer should be installed in the branch. As soon as the alarm goes off, a teleprompter should automatically inform the police control room regarding the suspicious activity. The alarm should be audible to neighbouring areas up to 100 metres so that any police patrol in the vicinity can immediately respond, and the civilians in the neighbourhood can be cautioned,” he added.

Further, the police chief added that the security staff must be deployed after police verification of their antecedents. Name and phone numbers of all visitors must be entered in a register before letting them in.