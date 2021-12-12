Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | ‘Good Samaritan’ steals 20k from elderly person
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | ‘Good Samaritan’ steals 20k from elderly person

The Ludhiana police said that CCTV footage has captured the accused, who pretended to be a Good Samaritan, riding away from the area on a scooter; the man had later withdrawn ₹20k from the man’s account
The accused, later withdrew 20,000 from the Ludhiana based victim’s bank account using the debit card from some another ATM. He learnt of the ATM theft only after he received a message from the bank about the transaction. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Dec 12, 2021 02:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man, who had pretended to be a Good Samaritan, was booked on Friday for swapping an elderly person’s debit card and stealing 20,000 from his account.

The complainant, Satpal Monga, 70, of Neta Ji Nagar said he had gone to an ICICI Bank ATM near Jalandhar Bypass to withdraw cash from his savings account using his debit card on December 3. However, he faced some difficulty in withdrawing the money. The accused, who was already present at the ATM offered to help. However, in the process, he swapped his ATM with a fake one.

The accused, later withdrew 20,000 from his bank account using the debit card from some another ATM. He learnt of the ATM theft only after he received a message from the bank about the transaction.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

CCTV footage has captured the accused riding away from the area on a scooter and police have the registration number of the vehicle used.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP