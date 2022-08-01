Ludhiana government schools fail to enrol students in higher classes despite upgrade

Despite being upgraded by the state government in December last year, most of the district’s government schools have failed to provide admissions to the students in the upgraded or higher classes citing lack of resources.

Notably, Ajoy Sharma the then secretary, school education department, had upgraded a total of 337 schools in the state including 26 schools in Ludhiana.

While three primary schools were upgraded to middle schools, eight of the middle schools were given the status of government high schools. Eight high schools were in turn upgraded to government senior secondary schools following the orders dated December 21, 2021.

Later on January 8, Sharma upgraded seven more schools in Ludhiana including five middle and two high schools.

Unfortunately, the failure of the state government to provide adequate staff and infrastructure to the schools to start the upgraded classes has left the students and parents in lurch.

For instance, a total of 127 students who passed their Class 10 from the high school in Sunet failed to get admission in their own school despite the upgrade.

Even worse, a few schools had to withdraw the admissions given to their pass out batch in the upgraded classes following the verbal instructions from the department citing lack of teachers.

Despite being upgraded from middle to high school, the institution in Billanwali Chhapri has not enrolled any student in Classes 9 or 10. There are a total of 204 students in the school from Classes 6 to 8.

Similarly the high school in Mohi, and the senior secondary school in Begowal failed to enrol students in their upgraded classes.

Speaking about the same, science teacher at Billanwali Chhapri, Puneet Kumar said, “We had earlier enrolled students in class nine but eventually the students were transferred to the nearby two government schools here due to lack of required staff to commence the higher sections”.

Students were also transferred from the high school in Ratanheri to nearby government schools. The school had enrolled a total of 15 students in Class 9 and six students in Class 10, but they were transferred to the nearby government schools due to shortage of staff.

Sandeep Kaur, a social science teacher at Ratanheri, echoed similar sentiments, saying no instructions for admissions in the upgraded classes have been received by the department yet.

Students, parents in a fix

School head of another high school that was upgraded said, “We gave admissions to over 50 students in class 11 assuming that the department would depute lecturers, principal in our school after being upgraded. A senior officer asked us not to enrol any pupil in upgraded classes for now”.

The school head, who did not wish to be named, added that the decision left the school authorities, students and their parents in a fix.

The nearby schools are already overcrowded, thus refusing admissions to many students citing a lack of space in the already-crowded classrooms. “The government should have made timely recruitment of the required staff in the upgraded schools to avoid such a mess. The parents are now a worried lot”, the school head added.

Meanwhile, a senior education department officer said the issue was taken up with the higher authorities and the file for the same was under consideration with the director, general school education, Pradeep Agrawal.

According to the sources, the present government may reconsider the decision of the previous government pertaining to the upgrade.

Agarwal and district education officer Jaswinder Kaur chose not to respond on the issue.

