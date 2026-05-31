Ludhiana government schools host Mega PTM, latest strides in education sector discussed

Government schools hosted the mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on Saturday. The event served as a platform for schools to interact with parents while also highlighting the state government’s achievements in the education sector.

A teacher interacting with students and parents at Mega PTM in a government school in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pamphlets distributed among students and parents showcased several initiatives undertaken by the government, including the establishment of Schools of Eminence (SOE), construction of over 12,000 new classrooms, recruitment of more than 12,000 teachers, international training programmes for educators, free bus travel facilities for government school students, and major infrastructure upgrades in schools.

As part of the PTM, students were provided with academic material for the summer vacation. According to teachers, students of Classes 1 to 3 received homework booklets covering english, punjabi and mathematics, while those in Classes 4 and 5 were given assignments in english, hindi, punjabi and mathematics.

For middle and senior classes, learning material was distributed under different programmes. Students of Classes 6 to 8 received worksheets under the government’s ‘Mission Samrath’ initiative, while schools prepared separate assignment sheets for students of Classes 9 to 12.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi attended the PTM at the School of Eminence, Division Number 3, where he interacted with parents and teachers. MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu visited SOE in Model Town and distributed appreciation certificates to teachers and meritorious students for their academic achievements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi attended the PTM at the School of Eminence, Division Number 3, where he interacted with parents and teachers. MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu visited SOE in Model Town and distributed appreciation certificates to teachers and meritorious students for their academic achievements. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Pardeep Kumar, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, PAU, said that the school had to extend the PTM by nearly half an hour due to rainfall. “Despite the weather conditions, the response from parents was overwhelming,” he said.