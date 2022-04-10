Ludhiana | Government schoolteacher booked for harassing student
Four months after a government school teacher harassed a Class 10 student during her first term examination in December, the police booked the accused on Saturday.
The accused, Gurjit Singh of Katba village of Barnala, had jotted down his mobile number on the student’s question paper and written “call me.” The police investigated the matter for two months on the student’s complaint and lodged an FIR at the Sadar Raikot police station.
“My examination centre for the term exams held between December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2021 was Government Senior Secondary School, Boparai Khurd. On the last day of the exam, the accused came to me and wrote his mobile number along with the words ‘call me’ on my question paper,” the victim told the police.
She lodged a complaint with the police on February 5. Assistant sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have booked the accused under Section 354A ( sexual harassment )of the Indian Penal Code and section 12 of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.
