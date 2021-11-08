Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Govt college teachers protest against delay in implementation of 7th pay scale

The teachers of SCD Government College held a three-hour long dharna on Monday to protest the delay in implementation of the 7th pay commission and de-linking from the UGC pay scales
Teachers of SCD Government College, Ludhiana, protesting against the delay in the implementation of the 7th pay commission on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:53 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The teachers of SCD Government College held a three-hour long dharna on Monday to protest the delay in implementation of the 7th pay commission and de-linking from the UGC pay scales.

The protestors accused the state government of neglecting their benefits, even as the 7th pay commission has been implemented in the entire country except in Punjab.

A delegation of the teachers recently met education minister Pargat Singh and education secretary Krishan Kumar to highlight the issue. “They agreed to take up the legitimate demands of the teachers, but nothing conclusive has come of it. The apathetic attitude of the government and the higher education department is the reason behind so many talented people leaving Punjab,” said a teacher.

The teachers added that the repercussions of the regressive measures of the successive state governments, for the past many years, has reduced education to a sorry state.

