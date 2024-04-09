Ludhiana: Govt school achievers awarded a camping trip

The four students of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, were selected for a mountaineering state camp in Manali, organised and funded by the department of youth welfare of Punjab government. Students of GSSS, Lalton Kalan, receiving certificates after mountaineering camp in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The students including, Ramanjot Singh, Navdeep Singh, Manjot Singh and Harpreet Singh had recently appeared for their Class 12 examination.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Principal Pradeep Kumar Sharma said physical fitness and discipline were the parameters on which the students were chosen for the expedition.

Ramanjot Singh, 17, who is also an Under-17 Kabbadi player, said, “The camp had 107 students from various schools and colleges of the state. In this 10 days expedition, we were trained for outdoor survival, rope work whenever climbing up or down a mountain and mountaineering awareness.”

Another student, Navdeep Singh said, “Daily, two activities were organised for us in the camp and we were provided with trekking lessons and techniques to cross a river.” Navdeep, also a kabaddi player, was part of a team which won the state level tournament in 2023 in Under-19 category, along with Harpreet.

Manjot highlighted that the initiative of the state government had provided students with a lifetime opportunity free of cost. “We are also given certificates and badges that would hold value for our higher studies”, he added.