Ludhiana | Grains transportation scam: Court dismisses bail plea of another arhtiya booked by vigilance bureau

A local court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri on Friday dismissed the bail plea of another commission agent (arhtiya) Surinder Kumar Dhoti Wala— booked by the vigilance bureau in the alleged ₹2,000-crore food grain transportation scam case.

Ludhiana range vigilance SSP Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said a hunt was on for the arrest of the accused Surinder Kumar as well as other accused booked in the case.

Following the information provided by Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala— brother of Surinder Kumar, the vigilance bureau had booked retired district food and supplies controller (DFSC) Surinder Kumar Beri, Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP) district manager Jagandeep Dhillon (now suspended) and two commission agents (arthiyas) Anil Jain and Mahavir Bansal in the case.

The vigilance officials had raided four shellers owned by Krishan Kumar and found heaps of gunny bags used by the accused to smuggle paddy crops from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and sell them at higher prices.

As per the milling policy of the Punjab Government, commission agents can neither store goods in their firms nor in the firms of their blood relatives and partnership firms. However, in the grain markets falling within the Mullanpur cluster under contractor Telu Ram, commission agents Surinder Kumar Dhoti Wala, Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala, Mahavir Bansal and Anil Jain, had stored the goods in the firms of their blood relatives. These commission agents, in connivance with some businessmen, purchased wheat from other states at meagre rates and sold it at MSP rate fixed by the state government.

The counsel for the applicant argued that he was not named in the FIR, and no tender was given to him and he did not misappropriate the wheat and rice at any point of time.

After hearing the arguments, the court stated that the applicant was said to be an active participant in the illegal storage and transportation of the wheat and paddy. “Since various facts with regard to the empty gunny bags recovered from the business premises of the applicant and his brother are required to be verified from the applicant and for this purpose, the custodial interrogation shall be required. Prima facie, it is made out that the applicant used links with the minister in storing the paddy in his rice mills illegally,” the court said.

The vigilance bureau has arrested three accused including contractor Telu Ram, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala.

Court also dismisses bail plea of LIT official wanted in LDP scheme scam

The court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri dismissed the bail plea of Boota Ram, executive engineer of Ludhiana Improvement Trust, who is wanted by the vigilance bureau in locally displaced persons’ (LDP) scheme scam.

Four accused in the case, including executive engineer Jasdev Singh,LIT junior engineer (JE) Inderjeet Singh, JE Mandeep Singh of municipal corporation and Kamaldeep Singh of Model Town Extension, were arrested, but Boota Ram was on the run.