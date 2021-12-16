Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana grocer robbed of 80,000 at gunpoint
chandigarh news

Ludhiana grocer robbed of 80,000 at gunpoint

The victim was going to Kesarganj Mandi, a wholesale market of grocery items in Ludhiana, when he was targeted by four men on two motorcycles
The accused told the grocer to hand over all the money he was possessing. When he resisted, they thrashed him and pointed a pistol at his chest. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In yet another broad daylight robbery in the city, four men on two motorcycles robbed a grocery shop owner of 80,000 at gunpoint near Braille Bhawan on Chandigarh Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, Rinku Gupta, 45, of Gurbagh Colony, Jeevan Nagar, stated that he ran a grocery shop in Jeevan Nagar.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was going to Kesarganj Mandi, a wholesale market of grocery items.

As he reached near Braille Bhawan on Chandigarh Road, four masked men, riding two motorcycles, intercepted him.

The accused told him to hand over all the money he was possessing. When he resisted, they thrashed him and pointed a pistol at his chest. Threatening to kill him, the robbers snatched his cash from his pocket.

Before he could react, the accused fled towards Samrala Chowk, following which Gupta informed the police.

Inspector Sukhjit Singh, SHO at Focal Point police station, said according to Gupta, the accused were riding motorcycles without number plates. Police are scanning CCTV cameras for clues to identify the accused.

RELATED STORIES

This is the third such incident in the past five days.

On December 10, six masked men assaulted an industrialist and snatched his bag containing 9.5 lakh and two Apple iPhones outside his factory at RK Road near Cheema Chowk. Later that day, three men robbed a factory worker of 3 lakh in Kanganwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP