Ludhiana: GRP asked to expedite disposal of unclaimed vehicles

A local court has directed the Government Railway Police (GRP) to immediately submit the list of unclaimed vehicles which have been lying in the backyard of the police station for many years and expedite their disposal.

Harsimranjit Singh, additional chief judicial magistrate, Ludhiana, while writing to the station house officers of , GRP and Division 5 police station, cited an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court dated November 22, 2021. HC had issued directions to constitute a committee in each sessions division for disposal of unclaimed vehicles lying in the police stations for more than one year as of November 1,2021.

The railway police are currently in custody of 165 unclaimed vehicles, of which 110 will be auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles. The auction was supposed to be held in October, but due to a strike of the ministerial staff, the meeting of the committee was postponed.

Reserve Price fixed

After receiving the court order, a five-member committee comprising the GRP deputy superintendent of police, an inspector, the work manager of Punjab Roadways, an official from the district transport office and another transport official on Monday fixed the reserve/base price of each vehicle to be auctioned.

According to the officials, the base price of two cars have been fixed at ₹18,000 each, and the other two for ₹12,000 and 19,000, considering their model and condition.

For three autos, it has been fixed at ₹12,000 each, and for one at ₹13,000.

Also, the reserve price for two bullet motorcycles is ₹20,000 and for two Bajaj bikes, it is ₹7,000. For the rest, it is ₹5,000 each. The base price for scooters will vary from ₹2,500 to ₹3,500.

“The date for the auction will be decided soon, following which vehicles worth lakhs will be auctioned by GRP to various scrap dealers in Ludhiana”, a GRP official stated.

Another officer said that while cars and autos will be auctioned in one lot, there will be two lots of scooters and motorcycles for auction.

The GRP will hold the auction under Section 25 of the Police Act (police- officer to take charge of unclaimed property, and be subject to magistrate’s orders as to disposal) and under Section 102 of the CRPC (any police officer, may seize any property which may be alleged or suspected to have been stolen, or which may be found under circumstances which create suspicion of the commission of any offence).

