Ludhiana: Gujarat-based varsity students visit PAU on educational trip

: To educate the students about the significance of entrepreneurship, under the ICAR-NAHEP programme, 39 students of Anand Agricultural University, Anand, Gujarat, visited Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on a field trip on Tuesday.

Ramandeep Singh, director and professor at the School of Business Studies, PAU, welcomed the students and faculty and emphasised the significance of entrepreneurship. He noted that becoming an entrepreneur was essential to address the issue of unemployment and encouraged students to explore entrepreneurship in agribusiness. Singh highlighted the importance of knowledge, self-motivation, and understanding the basics of the agribusiness system.

During the session, Singh introduced students to innovative agribusiness practices and products, such as on-farm on-road markets, which reduce middlemen exploitation of farmers. He also stressed the role of social media and networking in connecting agripreneurs with like-minded individuals. Dr Singh emphasised that there were no shortcuts to success and that hard work was irreplaceable.

Shaktiranjan Panigrahy, assistant professor and head of operations management at the international agribusiness management institute, Anand Agricultural University, addressed students’ queries about entrepreneurship in agribusiness.

Gagandeep Banga, professor at the School of Business Studies, PAU, discussed “Entrepreneurship and qualities of successful entrepreneurs” with the students. She emphasised that entrepreneurship was a mindset that extended beyond products or technology to marketing, processes, and geographical areas.

