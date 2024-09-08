Ludhiana: Gujjarwal team wins U-14 and U-17 football matches

With two wins in their kitty, the Gujjarwal team won first place in both the U-14 and U-17 boys’ football categories at the Sports Stadium in Latala, Block Pakhowal. In the age group of 31 to 40, the Sports Club of Latala took the top spot. Kabaddi players in action during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Sunday, September 08, 2024. (HT Photo)

During the second phase of block-level games under season 3 of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, additional deputy commissioner-cum-nodal officer Major Amit Sareen visited various sports grounds and interacted with the players to motivate them.

At the Multipurpose Hall in Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, several kabaddi competitions were held. In the U-14 boys’ Kabaddi National Style, Amrit Indo Canadian School secured first place, in the U-14 girls’ category, Government High School Ayali Kalan won first place, with BVM School Kitchlu Nagar finishing second. BVM School Kitchlu Nagar secured the first position in the U-17 girls’ category. In the Kabaddi Circle Style U-17 boys’ competition, Government High School Ayali Kalan claimed the top spot, while in the girls’ category, Government High School Ayali Kalan also took first place.

In athletics, under-17 boys’ events, Harinandan won the 200m race, followed by Saksham Singh in second place, and Utkarsh in third. In the 800m race, Vaibhav Bhola took first, Ankit Kumar won the 3,000m race, while Harnoor Singh took first place in the long jump. In the under-17 girls’ events, Amanat Sidhu won the 200m race, while Naroish Sohi secured first place in the 800m event. Pahal took first in the long jump. In the girls’ under-21 category, Raunakpreet Kaur won the 200m race, Virpal Kaur took first in the 800m race, Raveena won the 5,000m, and Anjali Kajal claimed the top spot in the long jump.

At Siyaar Government School in block Malud, Abhijot Singh won the boys’ 1,500m race, Jashanpreet Singh took first in the 100m, Balraj Singh claimed victory in the shot put, and Sultan Mohammad won the 800m race. In the girls’ category, Parminder Kaur won the 1,500m race, Rashmeet Kaur took first in the 100m, Rasmeet Kaur won the shot put, and Gurleen Sharma claimed victory in the 800m.

In block Jagraon, at the Bhamipura Sports Stadium, Kulwinder Singh won the boys’ 10,000m race, Baljinder Singh took first in the 800m, Chet Ram won the 200m, and Lovepreet Singh came first in the long jump. For the girls, Suman Rani won the 200m, Shanti Devi took first in the long jump, and Aarti Devi won the 800m. In the Kabaddi National Under-17 competition, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur School secured first place. Harkrishan Public School, Kamalpura, took first place in both the Kho-Kho U-14 girls’ and boys’ categories.

At Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Machhiwara, Garden Valley School won first place in the Kho-Kho girls’ under-17 competition, while Government School, Kotala, secured first in the under-17 boys’ football competition.