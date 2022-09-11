Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Gunshot fired in clash between 2 groups near Vardhman Chowk

Ludhiana | Gunshot fired in clash between 2 groups near Vardhman Chowk

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 01:47 AM IST

The victim, Hardeep Singh of Qadar village, said that he was forced to open fire in the air with his .32 bore revolver in self-defence. He was heading home with one of his friends in an SUV at the time. The accused allegedly also hurled abuses at him and threatened him.

Meanwhile, Mahinder Singh, employer of the accused, stated that Vipan was on way to a filling station and when he reached near Vardhman Chowk, Hardeep opened fire at him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A transporter was attacked by the employees of his rival near Vardhman Chowk on Friday. The accused allegedly suspected that he was passing on information about them to the sales tax department, which led to the seizure of their truck.

The victim, Hardeep Singh of Qadar village, said that he was forced to open fire in the air with his .32 bore revolver in self-defence. He was heading home with one of his friends in an SUV at the time. The accused allegedly also hurled abuses at him and threatened him.

Police have registered an FIR against Vipan Kumar and two others under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, for the attack on Hardeep.

Meanwhile, Mahinder Singh, employer of the accused, stated that Vipan was on way to a filling station and when he reached near Vardhman Chowk, Hardeep opened fire at him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP