Ludhiana: An old rivalry over an argument allegedly escalated into gunfire late at night when a group of youths opened fire at a house in Dream City, Bhattian. The Salem Tabri police have booked several persons, including Robin of Gagandeep Colony, Bhattian, Yashu of Bhattian Colony and Eskobar of Batala. The accused are on the run, while teams have been formed to trace them, police said.

One of the accused allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired two shots towards the house. (HT File)

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The case was registered on the complaint of 25-year-old Sagar, a resident of Dream City, under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

According to Sagar, he was at home when Robin repeatedly called him, asking him to come outside. Sagar refused and informed his uncle, who advised him not to leave the house. Minutes later, Sagar heard people outside calling his name. He went to the rooftop and allegedly saw Robin accompanied by the other accused.

Sagar told police that Robin again asked him to come outside, claiming that he wanted to talk. When he refused, one of the accused allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired two shots towards the house.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said one of the bullets struck the roof. Sagar alleged that the shots were aimed at him but missed their target. Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, station house officer of the Salem Tabri police station, said the preliminary investigation indicated that Sagar and Robin had developed a rivalry following an argument over a woman some time ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said one of the bullets struck the roof. Sagar alleged that the shots were aimed at him but missed their target. Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, station house officer of the Salem Tabri police station, said the preliminary investigation indicated that Sagar and Robin had developed a rivalry following an argument over a woman some time ago. {{/usCountry}}

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“The investigation has confirmed that two shots were fired and one bullet hit the roof of the house. The exact circumstances and motive behind the attack are being verified,” the SHO said.

“Preliminary information suggests the Batala-based accused, Eskobar, is wanted by the Batala police in another case,” the SHO said. Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the accused, and further investigation is underway, he added.

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