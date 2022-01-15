Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Gurdeep Gosha claims to have received ‘threatening calls’ from Europe

Days after joining BJP, former Ludhiana president of YAD Gurdeep Gosha submitted a police complaint with the commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar against alleged threat calls being received by him from a Europe based resident.
Former Ludhiana president of YAD Gurdeep Gosha suspects that opposition parties are behind the threat calls (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three days after joining Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), former district president of Youth Akali Dal (YAD), Gurdeep Gosha submitted a police complaint against alleged threat calls being received by him from a Europe based resident.

In his complaint submitted with the commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Friday, Gosha alleged that the accused, Mandeep Singh called him on January 13 and threatened to kill him and his supporters if he (Gosha) conducts rallies in BJP’s support.

Gosha suspects that opposition parties are behind the threat calls. “I am not afraid of these persons and the opposition parties. I have also been receiving threat calls from private numbers and the police have been apprised of the same. The complaint has been made so that I could know which opposition party is behind this. I will continue to work for the society as part of the BJP,” said Gosha.

He said CP Bhullar has assured action on the complaint and the case has been forwarded to additional deputy commissioner of police (crime).

