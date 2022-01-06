Ludhiana gym owners unhappy over shutdown order

The fitness industry, which has been ravaged by multiple Covid-induced lockdowns over the last two years, has suffered yet another blow after the state ordered the closure of gyms in the wake of the spike in virus cases.

Gym owners say business had just started picking up again when the gyms were closed down again – a decision which has brought several establishments to brink of closure. As per the latest orders, gyms in the state (except those being used by sports persons participating in international, and national-level contests) will remain closed till January 15. There are around 1,000 gyms in Punjab, of which 100 are in Ludhiana.

Fitness sector unfairly targeted: Gym owners

Asserting that the fitness industry was being unfairly targeted, Punjab Gym Welfare Society general secretary Pardeep Appu said, “How will we pay the rent, power bill and salary for the staff if we remain closed? No restrictions have been imposed on political rallies where thousands of people converge, nor has any other sector been closed down. Only the fitness sector has been unfairly targeted. Last year, Varinder Kohli, a city-based gym owner had died by suicide due to financial constraints. Now, the government is pushing gym owners and their staff towards starvation and debt.”

Another gym-owner, Jagdish Sra of Model Town Extension, said, “Most gyms are run in rented accommodations. We have to pay a hefty rent and bear fixed charges such power bills. With the gyms closed, there were a lot of disputes between landlords and tenants. The closure of gyms will lead to unemployment and will push the youth towards drugs or other antisocial activities.”

The proprietors say they are taking all precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, and are happy to stagger customers’ arrival, if need be.

Agitation on the cards

Saying that fitness sector will not take the orders laying down, Gym Ekta Welfare Association director Ramesh Bangar said, “The ruling Congress will have to face the consequences of this lockdown imposed on the fitness industry in the upcoming assembly elections. The sector will be forced to raise an agitation, if gyms are not opened soon. If not at full capacity, the government should allow us to operate at 50% capacity.”

Meanwhile, experts said that it was important to close gyms to stop the spread of the virus.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that the restrictions had been imposed in the wake of the spike in cases. “Gyms had to be closed down as people work out in closed environment and use the same machines, which can cause the infection to spread.