Ludhiana: Haryana Pollution Control Board team studies CETP in Focal Point

A team from Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) conducted a study visit to the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Focal Point area on Saturday. The plant, being operated by Ludhiana Effluent Treatment Society (LETS), is being used to treat waste being generated by the electroplating industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials, the Haryana government is planning to establish a similar CETP, due to difficultly in dealing with industrial waste generated by electroplating industry in Yamunanagar district.

The HSPCB team had visited the CETP site to review its working and gather knowledge about how to set-up the plant. The officials also visited a few industrial units from where LETS collects the waste before it is treatment. The CETP has been operational or around eight years.

Officials from the state industry department were also present during the visit.