Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana health department busted illegal ghee unit on Barewal road
chandigarh news

Ludhiana health department busted illegal ghee unit on Barewal road

Officials of the health department along with district’s crime branch inspected a premises on Barewal road in Ludhiana where desi ghee was being manufactured illegally at a private house
The Ludhiana health department’s team also recovered 1,050 card board cartons, 315 empty tins of 15 kg refined oil, and more than 5,000 empty plastic jars meant for packing the ghee. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Officials of the health department along with district’s crime branch inspected a premises on Barewal road where desi ghee was being manufactured illegally at a private house.

District health officer Gurpreet Singh said the team recovered 450 litre ghee in one litre packagings, 90 litre ghee in packing of 500 ml, 75 litre ghee in packing of five litre, 275 litre loose desi ghee, 1,380 litre vanaspati and refined, and six litre of essence.

The team also recovered 1,050 card board cartons, 315 empty tins of 15 kg refined oil, and more than 5,000 empty plastic jars meant for packing the ghee.

“As many as seven samples were taken for analysis, of which four were of desi ghee, one of vanaspati (adulterant), one of refined oil (adulterant), and a desi ghee flavour (adulterant). The samples have been sent for checking in lab. All the stock was seized on the spot and the premises was also sealed,” Gurpreet said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP