Ludhiana | Health dept collects 6 milk samples to check adulteration

Published on Aug 20, 2022 10:40 PM IST

A total of 12 samples, including milk, cheese, ghee, pulses samples etc, were collected by a team of food inspectors in Ludhiana to check adulteration

Ludhiana district health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said the samples were being collected as per the directions of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Punjab, with a focus on checking milk adulteration (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district health department collected six samples of milk from dairy units/shops in Sidhwan Bet area and Jagraon on Saturday.

A total of 12 samples, including milk, cheese, ghee, pulses samples etc, were collected by a team of food inspectors.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said the samples were being collected as per the directions of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Punjab, with a focus on checking milk adulteration.

The samples have been sent to the laboratory and required action will be taken, if anomalies are found. The inspections will continue in the coming days to keep a check on adulteration, especially during the festival season.

