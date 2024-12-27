Ludhiana: Heeran, Attiana rout opponents in hockey tourney

Heeran and Attiana defeated Gursar Sudhar and Nathowal, respectively, in one-sided contests on the third day of the Aryan Cup hockey tournament for under-16 boys at the Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Punjab Agricultural University on Thursday. Players in action during a hockey match at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Heeran displayed dominance as they trounced Gursar Sudhar with a remarkable 9-0 victory. The match saw a series of brilliant individual performances, starting with Armandeep Singh who scored the first goal in the 6th minute, giving Heeran a 1-0 lead. Just two minutes later, Manveer Singh extended the lead to 2-0 with another field goal. Armandeep Singh netted his second goal at the 17th minute, increasing the score to 3-0 and Gaganpreet Singh added another in the 20th minute for a 4-0 lead.

Heeran’s Gurwinder Singh had a standout performance, scoring a hat-trick. His first goal came from a penalty corner in the 22nd minute, making it 5-0. Amneet Singh followed with a field goal at the 26th minute, bringing the score to 6-0. Joban Singh added to the tally with a field goal in the 34th minute. Gurwinder’s two more field goals, at the 47th and 50th minutes, sealed a 9-0 win for Heeran.

In the second match, Attiana defeated Nathowal 6-0. The match began with Gurmeet Singh’s field goal in the 6th minute, giving Attiana an early 1-0 lead. Gagandeep Singh then scored twice, at the 12th and 19th minutes, pushing Attiana ahead 3-0. Amandeep Singh converted a penalty corner into a goal in the 47th minute, making the score 4-0. Gagandeep completed his hat-trick with a goal in the 49th minute, and Prince added a sixth in the 52nd minute, securing a dominant 6-0 victory for Attiana.

Notably, the hockey tournament which commenced on December 24, is being organised by the Aryan Hockey Club in the reminiscence of prominent hockey player Jagbir Singh Grewal and will conclude on December 29.