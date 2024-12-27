Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Heeran, Attiana rout opponents in hockey tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 27, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Gurwinder Singh scores hat-trick for Heeran, ensuring his team trounces Gursar Sudhar 9-0; for Attiana, Gagandeep Singh scores three goals to make his team drub Nathowal 6-0.

Heeran and Attiana defeated Gursar Sudhar and Nathowal, respectively, in one-sided contests on the third day of the Aryan Cup hockey tournament for under-16 boys at the Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Punjab Agricultural University on Thursday.

Players in action during a hockey match at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)
Players in action during a hockey match at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Heeran displayed dominance as they trounced Gursar Sudhar with a remarkable 9-0 victory. The match saw a series of brilliant individual performances, starting with Armandeep Singh who scored the first goal in the 6th minute, giving Heeran a 1-0 lead. Just two minutes later, Manveer Singh extended the lead to 2-0 with another field goal. Armandeep Singh netted his second goal at the 17th minute, increasing the score to 3-0 and Gaganpreet Singh added another in the 20th minute for a 4-0 lead.

Heeran’s Gurwinder Singh had a standout performance, scoring a hat-trick. His first goal came from a penalty corner in the 22nd minute, making it 5-0. Amneet Singh followed with a field goal at the 26th minute, bringing the score to 6-0. Joban Singh added to the tally with a field goal in the 34th minute. Gurwinder’s two more field goals, at the 47th and 50th minutes, sealed a 9-0 win for Heeran.

In the second match, Attiana defeated Nathowal 6-0. The match began with Gurmeet Singh’s field goal in the 6th minute, giving Attiana an early 1-0 lead. Gagandeep Singh then scored twice, at the 12th and 19th minutes, pushing Attiana ahead 3-0. Amandeep Singh converted a penalty corner into a goal in the 47th minute, making the score 4-0. Gagandeep completed his hat-trick with a goal in the 49th minute, and Prince added a sixth in the 52nd minute, securing a dominant 6-0 victory for Attiana.

Notably, the hockey tournament which commenced on December 24, is being organised by the Aryan Hockey Club in the reminiscence of prominent hockey player Jagbir Singh Grewal and will conclude on December 29.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On